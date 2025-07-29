Homeowner takes swift action after spotting harmful growth on property: 'A lifelong task'

A homeowner has shared how he plans to remove invasive plants from his yard, calling the endeavor "a lifelong task."

Posting on Instagram, Nick Cutsumpas (@farmernick) explained that his best tool for tackling troublesome invasives is a pair of loppers.

Armed with a pair of Fiskars loppers, Nick took his dog Lucy for a walk around his property, cutting down any invasive honeysuckle that he found. Once cut down, Nick chopped it up and threw it in his fire pit.

Tackling invasive species can seem like a daunting task, but it is one of the best things you can do for your yard and for the environment. Invasive plants spread very quickly and can easily escape into the local ecosystem, where they compete with native plants for resources. This can lead to whole areas of native plants being destroyed. Invasive species also cost the economy trillions of dollars each year, as they cause damage to property and crops.

Rewilding your yard with native plants is a much better option. Not only is it better for the environment, but it can also help you save money. This is because native plants are adapted to the local environment and don't require extra watering or fertilizer. Additionally, they are much easier to maintain, giving you more time to enjoy your garden.

There are many ways to make your garden more eco-friendly and reap the benefits. If you don't want to rewild your entire yard, you could consider planting a few small native plant beds or switching your grass lawn for a more natural one using plants like clover and buffalo grass.

Commenters had a lot to say about their struggles with invasives.

"The honeysuckle is a problem!" one commenter wrote. "We have pulled around 50% of it on our property. It's a process!"

Another commenter added: "Sooooooo many honeysuckles....."

