Homeowner stunned after being hit with mind-blowing fine by HOA: 'Sounds like harassment'

One Redditor whose homeowners association seemingly hopped in a time machine to file a fine took to r/f***HOA to vent about the experience.

"So we received a warning from the HOA like 5 months ago stating our garden is in need of weeding," wrote the original poster. They went on to explain that they then addressed the requests for upkeep but continued to receive warnings from the association anyway. "They keep attaching the same old photo they took from the original warning," the OP said.

"Funny thing is, our old truck is pictured in the photo that we literally sold 5 months ago. Now they just posted a $1000 fine to our portal." The truck's presence suggested that the HOA kept on referencing a pre-yardwork photo as evidence.

In the comments, the OP explained that they reached out to the HOA to say that the violation had been corrected. They went over a month before receiving a response, which said that "the property was reinspected and still in need of correction" and included the same old photo. We may never know if, how, or when this situation was finally resolved.

Unfortunately, HOA issues like this are not unheard of. Fines can even be levied against sustainable actions, like installing solar panels.

In this case, it sounds like the homeowner took the necessary steps to comply with yard maintenance regulations. But such requirements can sometimes work against gardeners' efforts to cultivate strong local ecosystems and support rich biodiversity in their neighborhoods.

What an HOA might see as weeds may easily be, upon closer inspection, a thriving native lawn. HOAs can sometimes be downright destructive, with some past examples of damage including the removal of perfectly healthy greenery without notice and the spraying of pollinator-friendly plants.

Not all associations thwart the eco-friendly gardening that grows more and higher-quality food, that drains less water from the area, and actually beautifies the block while resisting invasive species. But working to modernize HOA bylaws could be the key to protecting vital ecosystems in your yard as well as your neighbor's.

The Reddit community was fairly united in their frustration, with some members sharing similar experiences or offering advice.

"My HOA used a street view pic from Google Maps that was 7 years old. Well before I had moved in," wrote one commenter.

"Sounds like harassment, could probably take them to court so they never bother you again," said another.

