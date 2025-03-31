Homeowner flummoxed after HOA orders sudden landscaping removal without warning: 'It's simple vandalism'

One homeowner didn't know how to proceed when a landscaper hired by their homeowners association completely removed the plants from their yard.

The owner posted about their experience in an anti-HOA subreddit. "Has anyone had plants destroyed by the HOA?" they asked. "My case doesn't involve pesticides but they just removed the plants."

In a comment, they provided more detail.

They revealed that the HOA hired a landscaper who did the work and noted: "If I violate the rules I have to pay a fine or I get a notice to cure it both. Except I didn't get any notice."

The OP detailed how the HOA also of the plants removed were in a common area. "[I] found out through HOA minutes that 'infected' plants were removed but … Neighbors with exact same plant with same levels of 'infection' didn't get their plants removed. Only mine and some common area ones did," they explained.

HOAs can be useful for maintaining a community's shared amenities. However, they often overstep, sharply limiting the control owners have over their own property. This can stop homeowners from enjoying healthy and eco-friendly activities like gardening.

One solution is to change the bylaws of the HOA to something more beneficial to homeowners. However, the original poster was unsure what their next step ought to be.

The original poster was looking for advice: "I've looked at my CCRs and I know they're in violation but want to see how other people dealt with similiar situations."

"It's simple vandalism," one commenter speculated. "Filing a police report, in person, may help later down the line."

"We had this occur in our association — the owner who had plants damaged requested reimbursement from the board — in writing with receipts," said another commenter. "The board considered it and asked the landscape contractor to pay the damages — they did. Around $100."

