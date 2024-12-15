Confused resident searches for advice after getting slammed with HOA fines on money-saving solar panels: 'What options do I have?'

"A few months after I purchased my home, I decided to get solar."

A homeowners association's confusing communication caused one Nevada resident to be hit with hundreds in fines.

They shared the story to r/HOA, explaining that they got the go-ahead from their HOA to install solar panels, only to get hit with a fine over a year later and asking, "What options do I have?"

"A few months after I purchased my home, I decided to get solar," the Redditor wrote. "Nevada is a right to solar state, so the HOA cannot disapprove the application … Solar company did all the work, received approval from the HOA, and solar was installed. Fast forward a year. HOA sends me a violation notice that I don't have an application on file for solar."

In a right-to-solar state like Nevada, homeowners associations can't prohibit solar panel installations, but there may be some restrictions, like informing the HOA beforehand.

The OP did everything right, but HOAs are notorious for this kind of behavior. Another homeowner had the same situation happen to them — despite receiving approval, the HOA changed its mind.

Solar panels are on the rise, and for good reason. Solar boasts a ton of benefits for homeowners, like hundreds in annual savings on electricity bills. Installation can be costly, but your system will pay itself off in time, and you'll enjoy decades of free, clean electricity afterward.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Considering solar? EnergySage can help you calculate just how much you'd save by installing solar. The company also offers a variety of other helpful resources, like quotes on installation and helping you find local contractors.

Commenters recommended a course of action for the OP.

One user suggested, "Keep good records and, if the HOA decides to take this to court, you should have enough evidence to get it dismissed."

🗣️ What is stopping you from upgrading to a heat pump system?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"Find the original approval. If you have that this should all go away," another commenter said.









Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.