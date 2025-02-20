Homeowner's story about HOA's actions sparks outrage online: 'That sounds like a nightmare'

A homeowner's question about maintaining a pollinator-friendly yard while under the restrictions of a HOA ended up serving as a warning for those unfamiliar with their pitfalls.

In the r/gardening subreddit, a person asked how to best attract pollinators and other insects to their yard, in spite of the fact that the HOA they live in regularly sprays pesticides, something they say they've "come to terms with."

"My tomatoes and peppers are currently not having an issue being pollinated, somehow, but I don't see any bugs in the yard besides lightning bugs at night. How can I draw more bugs to such a sterile community? Or is it a lost cause?" they asked.

Their question prompted a wave of shocked reactions from people who haven't had to put up with HOAs' often strict rules and regulations.

"So people are spraying on YOUR property without your consent? I've never been in an HOA and that sounds like a nightmare," one person wrote.

HOAs set standards for much of the exterior aesthetic in their neighborhoods, which often places unrealistic expectations and requirements on things like lawn maintenance. People have faced notices and fines over things like supposedly dead grass on their lawns, or orders to water their yards during droughts.

They also place restrictions on other eco-friendly upgrades like solar panels, which recently frustrated a Georgia homeowner. They were ordered to place their solar panels on the back of the home, which didn't receive an effective amount of sunlight.

You can take on HOAs by doing things like advocating for changes to bylaws or even joining the board yourself. States are also passing laws to protect homeowners from overly restrictive HOAs.

"The best way to fix this is to go to meetings and possibly to run for the HOA board," one Redditor suggested. "Even if you can get them to stop spraying your yard, there will still be drift. And you have a chance to make a difference for your whole community."

