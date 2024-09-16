Cleaning expert shares 'quick and easy' fix for pesky sweat stains on clothes: 'Definitely trying this'

This simple spray will remove pesky stains, and here's how.

The scoop

We've all been there — you reach for your favorite white top to complete your outfit, only to find yellow stains in the armpits. Don't worry, though, because this "quick and easy" fix will make your shirt look brand-new again.

A self-proclaimed "Queen of Clean," Lynsey (@lynsey_queenofclean) shared her one-ingredient method for removing sweat stains on clothing.

"Turn your top inside out and spray liberally with hydrogen peroxide, which is a natural, toxin-free bleaching agent. Let it sit for 5 minutes, then wash as usual," Lynsey wrote.

Hydrogen peroxide's extra oxygen helps break down chemical bonds, lifting the stain from your fabric. For tougher stains, you can try this three-ingredient mix of hydrogen peroxide, dish soap, and baking soda.

Lynsey only recommends using the spray on light-colored clothing, as hydrogen peroxide can bleach darker fabrics. For darker clothing, she suggests using white vinegar and letting it sit for longer before washing.

How it's working

There's no need to buy expensive stain removers when you can use a natural remedy already found in your home. Natural cleaning products are safer for you and the environment, too.

Most store-bought cleaning supplies are filled with chemicals that "irritate the eyes or throat, or cause headaches and other health problems. Some products [also] release dangerous chemicals," per the American Lung Association.

These volatile chemicals, when washed down the drains, can enter and pollute our waterways, harming wildlife and their fragile ecosystems. Additionally, these products come in single-use plastic bottles that will take hundreds of years to break down into harmful microplastics.

Whatever your goal, there's a natural cleaning product that will work just as well, if not better. White vinegar mixed with dish soap does wonders for scrubbing grime off your bathroom tiles. Baking soda and lemon will leave your stove top sparkling.

Want to give natural cleaning a try? Explore our guide to getting creative with natural cleaning products.

What people are saying

Many commenters were eager to try this stain remover.

"Definitely trying this," one user said.

Another user already gave the trick a shot, saying it "worked so well."

