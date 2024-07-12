Cleaning expert reveals 'genius' hack to clean the toughest grime from your BBQ grill: 'I'll be trying this next time'

Grilling out in the backyard is one of the quintessential summer experiences. But after a few backyard barbecues, the grates of your grill probably look a little less than appetizing to cook food on.

Instagrammer Lynsey Queen Of Clean (@lynsey_queenofclean) has a hack for that, and it's totally easy, cheap, and chemical-free.

The scoop

In a popular Instagram post, Lynsey shares her grill cleaning method using an onion left over from the barbecue.

In the video, she first heats up the grill to loosen up food and grime stuck on the grate.

"Grab a long-handled fork and rub the cut side of the onion back and forth over the hot grill grates," she wrote in the caption. "The onion's natural juices will help break down the residue."

During the cleaning video, Lynsey explains that onions have antibacterial properties that reduce harmful bacteria and sanitize your grill. Using a grill fork to scrub the onion back and forth on the grates, viewers can see the grime quickly coming off, leaving behind a much cleaner and more attractive grilling surface.

How it's working

Lynsey's hack offers grilling enthusiasts an excellent way to save money on costly cleaning solutions and maintain a cleaner grill for a fraction of the cost. Most people often have onions around the house already, so there's no need to waste time making a special trip to the store.

Unlike many commercial grill cleaning products, onions are non-toxic and reduce your exposure to harmful residues in the food you eat. Alternatives to standard cleaning products can reduce your household expenses and plastic usage while making your home a safer place to live.

From DIY mops to getting rid of mold and making jewelry shine again, natural cleaning products offer many benefits.

What people are saying

Lynsey's followers were impressed by this hack.

"This is genius!!" one Instagrammer commented.

Another commenter shared, "Cleaning a grill is hard work. I'll be trying this next time."

"I'm from Mexico, and my dad always did that," an Instagram user wrote in the comments. "When I told my husband (American), he was almost laughing at me; now he also does it that way."

