Woman shares easy method for making DIY dish soap: 'This is great'

TikToker Ashley Cast (@healthybutno) demonstrated how she uses nontoxic household products to make chemical-free, biodegradable dish soap.

"I'm trying this right now," said one enthusiastic commenter.

The scoop

Ashley used castile soap, water, and washing soda to create a homemade dish soap, sharing that it is safe and effective and even works to degrease her dishes. She provided the measurements she uses for each ingredient and offered tips for experimenting with the ratios. She also uses the soap in her dishwasher and has been very happy with the results.

How it's helping

Using homemade dish soap and other DIY cleaners is a great way to avoid harsh and harmful chemicals and save money. Chemicals that can be harmful to us and our pets are often found in commercial products. Plus, they tend to be more expensive.

Making your own household cleaners also reduces your use of single-use plastics. By storing products in reusable glass bottles, you can help the environment by cutting down on plastic waste that can leach toxic chemicals into the water supply and break down into microplastics. These tiny plastic particles can cause health issues for animals and humans and have been found nearly everywhere on the planet, including inside our organs. The full extent of the health effects is not yet known.

Cleaning your home with natural products is an eco-friendly way to reduce your household's exposure to chemicals, and you can make just about any cleaner. You probably already have many of the ingredients. Baking soda and vinegar are great natural cleaners that almost everyone has around the house. If not, they are much less expensive than commercial cleaners. Using safe, effective, natural options is one way to protect your health and the health of the environment.

What everyone's saying

TikTokers were enthusiastic about Ashley's dish soap and thankful for the tip.

"This is great! Thanks for sharing!" one commenter said.

Another eco-conscious follower shared, "Love this, been using [a] similar recipe for years now!"

"Thank you for sharing. I've been looking for a recipe," an appreciative TikToker said.

