Pet owner demonstrates genius trick using old toilet paper rolls: 'Such a cute idea'

A cat-centric TikTok account showed followers how to use empty toilet paper rolls to create a fun, cheap, and stimulating toy for cats.

The scoop

On the TikTok account for Murgel the cat (@cat.murgel), Murgel's clever owner showed how they taped six toilet paper rolls together and added treats. Murgel immediately engaged with the homemade toy.

The TikToker showed that all you need is a few cardboard toilet paper tubes (they used six), tape, and cat treats. Use the tape to connect the tubes. In this video, they built a little pyramid, but you can experiment with different shapes that your cat might like.

Fold the tape over so it's double-sided, rather than wrapping tape all around the tubes. This makes the toy bouncier and easier for cats to navigate.

Once you build your little cardboard structure, you can slip treats into all the tubes so your cat has something to work for. This creator used small treats, but you can try different ones to see what entices your cat the most.

This handmade toy can be customized in countless ways. You could use paper towel rolls or non-toxic glue. Be sure to use materials that are safe for your cat to interact with. But don't be afraid to try other configurations or building supplies.

How it's helping

This toy ensures your cat can have enriching fun, which alleviates stress, anxiety, and boredom. These kinds of activities can help prevent obesity and stop them from destroying other items in your home.

Interactive toys are essential for most cats to lead a full and happy life. Puzzle feeders, feather wands, fake mice, and cat trees are all entertaining items — but they can be expensive. And if your cat tends to destroy toys quickly, it can be a drain on your wallet.

A toy like the one in this TikTok video is basically free, as you likely already have all these items in your home. Furthermore, store-bought toys are often made from plastic, which exposes your feline friend to microplastics and worsens plastic pollution.

When you create toys like this from materials you already have, you're reducing the amount of plastic produced, which reduces how much plastic ends up in landfills.

Whether a used plastic toy ends up in a landfill or as litter, it releases harmful gases that contribute to rising temperatures. By making toys from recycled materials, you're also lessening pollution caused by the manufacturing and transportation of these goods.

What everyone's saying

Other TikTokers enjoyed the helpful tutorial.

One person commented, "Such a cute idea! Love it."

Another wrote, "¡Fantástico!"

