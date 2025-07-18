Cat owner shares cost-effective hack using old toilet paper rolls: 'Really works'

If you've ever watched your cat ignore an expensive new toy in favor of the box it came in, you already know the feline fascination with all things simple and cardboard.

One TikToker has turned that tendency into a clever, cost-effective hack — and it's a game-changer for keeping cats both entertained and enriched. Even better, it's made entirely from items you likely already have at home.

The scoop

In a video that's winning over cat parents everywhere, Dr. Elsey's (@drelseys) demonstrates a super simple DIY cat enrichment activity using nothing more than a shallow box, CleanProtein treats, and a few household scraps.

The video walks through each step: collecting a cardboard paper towel roll or paper bag, cutting or crumpling it into pieces, and placing them in a shallow container. A few treats and favorite toys get sprinkled in, transforming the box into a hands-on treasure hunt that's both stimulating and satisfying for your cat.

The caption sums it up: "Easy cat enrichment activity using things you have around the house & our favorite cleanprotein treats."

How it's helping

This quick trick solves a common dilemma — how to keep your cat happy and active without constantly buying new toys or contributing to more plastic waste. It turns everyday recyclables into a boredom-busting play station that can help reduce destructive behaviors and improve your cat's mental and physical health.

What's more, this zero-cost toy delivers real financial and environmental benefits. Instead of tossing used toilet paper rolls and delivery packaging, this hack gives those materials second lives, helping reduce household trash in the process. Every reused item keeps waste out of landfills and oceans, making your cat's playtime part of a cleaner future.

And it's a great reminder that repurposing everyday items can lead to real change.

Programs such as ThredUp let you declutter your closet while recycling clothes for store credit. Best Buy accepts used electronics for safe recycling, and platforms including OfferUp make it easy to pass along what you no longer need.

From clothes to electronics, small choices add up — especially when they help protect the planet.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were quick to share their excitement — and gratitude.

"Such a great idea," one user said.

"Wow, this stuff really works! My cat loves it," another added.

At its heart, this hack isn't just about keeping cats busy — it's a tiny but powerful example of how rethinking what we throw away can lead to smarter, more sustainable living.

