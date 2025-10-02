Experts issue warning after making alarming discovery deep in ocean: 'The damage is permanent'

The researchers behind the study provided practical suggestions for managing the problem.

A marine survey of a critical biodiversity hotspot has uncovered a troubling trend that experts warn requires decisive action to address.

What's happening?

According to Mongabay, coral reefs in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are being irrevocably damaged by plastic waste. The area is internationally recognized for its unique and rich biodiversity. The report found that approximately 60% of the litter consisted of plastic, with discarded fishing gear being one of the most significant contributors.

It was the first survey of its kind, laying bare the dire situation for India's roughly 2,375 square kilometers of coral reefs. While some areas were not as severely affected as others and some showed signs of recovery and adaptation, Suganthi Devadason Marine Research Institute Director Patterson Edward said, "Predominantly the damage is permanent."

Why are coral reefs so important?

It's hard to overstate the ecological importance of coral reefs; these massive collections of coral polyps create what the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration describes as the "rainforests of the sea." About a quarter of all marine species depend on them for survival, and they provide a way of life for millions of fishers worldwide. Approximately half a billion people derive their livelihoods from coral reefs. Additionally, coral reefs serve as natural barriers for coastlines, protecting them against storms and erosion.

For several areas, including the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, coral reefs play a crucial role in the economy, drawing tourists and recreational divers. Unfortunately, plastic pollution is just one of the threats. Warming oceans, caused by heat-trapping pollution, are one of the leading causes of coral reef disappearance over the last 50 years, according to NASA.

What's being done about India's coral reefs?

The researchers behind the study provided practical suggestions for managing the problem. They emphasized the need to raise awareness and involve local stakeholders in the decision-making process. Typically, legislation has the best chance of success when everyone gets a say.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

The team also mentioned the possibility of manual removal by trained divers, and while that would be arduous and time-consuming, a similar effort succeeded in California.

Of course, preventing pollution from entering the sea in the first place should take priority. This can be achieved by reducing plastic consumption through the elimination of wasteful single-use products and supporting brands that package responsibly.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.