Off-grid homeowner reveals secret to making powerful all-purpose cleaner: '[It] only costs pennies on the dollar'

There's nothing like walking into a clean house, but the harsh chemicals in store-bought products are harmful to your health and the environment. One TikToker shared a safer alternative.

The scoop

TikToker Cathy (@cathyinthewilde) shared a homemade cleaning solution that's better for the planet and your well-being and saves you money.

Living off the grid has led Cathy to devise creative ways to live more sustainably and affordably. In a video, the TikToker says they save plastic peanut containers, which they fill with orange peels and white wine vinegar.

You can also add rosemary or mint. "It smells great and only costs pennies on the dollar," they say.

Cathy suggests letting the solution cure for about two weeks. Then, you can use it as an all-purpose cleaner to mop your floors or wipe your counters.

How it's helping

Conventional cleaners do a good job of killing bacteria and germs, but their chemical ingredients are hazardous to your health. For instance, glass cleaners contain ammonia and isopropanol, which aggravate your eyes, skin, nose, and throat. Likewise, oven cleaners use highly corrosive lye, which may burn your skin and cause tissue damage.

Swapping store-bought solutions for homemade ones is much healthier — and most ingredients are already in your pantry. You can save up to $90 annually by making natural cleaning products at home.

The environmental benefits are most impressive, though. Consider the dangerous bacteria in untreated water. E. coli can lead to kidney disease and gallbladder issues, while salmonella causes diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting.

Given how many cleaners have antibacterial and antiviral properties, improper disposal or dumping can cause bacteria and viruses to develop resistant strains, putting public health at risk. Research also says disinfectants contribute to poor air quality and can induce asthma and rhinitis when airborne.

Lower the risk with safe and effective ingredients. To remove grime from your stovetop, create a paste using baking soda, water, and vinegar. Let it sit for 15 minutes, and then easily wipe away the grease.

You can also make a scrub by cutting a lemon in half and sprinkling salt on the inside. Use it to refresh your kitchen sink before rinsing it down.

As a bonus eco-friendly hack, replacing paper towels with an old T-shirt will reduce waste and plastic garbage bags.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were excited to hear about Cathy's cleaning tip. One TikTok user said they also add lemon peels to their orange peel and white wine vinegar solution. "I fill up my spray bottle with it and [clean] everything!"

Another person commented, "Yep, and I do this with lemons and limes, too!"

A third user was enthusiastic about Cathy posting this easy cleaning recipe and embracing a more sustainable lifestyle: "Thank you for sharing this. I'm working closer and closer to living off-grid."

