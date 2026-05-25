Home cooks are ditching their ovens for the summer after realizing one meal can keep the AC running for hours

A frustrated home cook sparked a wave of solidarity after realizing that using the oven on hot days doesn't just heat dinner — it can keep the air conditioning running for hours afterward.

For budget-conscious households, that means one meal may quietly be adding a noticeable bump to the electric bill.

In a post shared on r/Frugal, a Reddit user said they had just connected the dots between running their oven in summer and their air conditioner working overtime long after dinner was done. They said that having the oven on for 45 minutes warmed their house from 77 to 84 degrees, while the AC struggled to keep up the whole time.

"I have always read that you should avoid cooking while the A/C is running because of the heat it generates, but I never had the effect demonstrated so clearly," the original poster said. "A 7 degree temp differential that your A/C has to fight against? That's going to raise your bill. AND IT WASN'T EVEN HOT YESTERDAY. Imagine when it's 100 degrees out!"

This led the OP to think of ways to save energy during hot months, and they asked the Reddit community: "How do y'all help your A/C work efficiently when everything inside the house seems determined to heat things up?"

The community's response was practical: Skip the full-size oven when possible and switch to smaller appliances or outdoor cooking instead. Popular alternatives included air fryers, pressure cookers, countertop ovens, grills, and batch-cooking in the morning.

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For households already bracing for higher summer utility costs, this is the kind of overlooked habit that can make a real difference.

There's also a comfort factor. Avoiding the oven can keep kitchens from becoming stifling during heat waves, making it easier for families to cook at home instead of resorting to pricier takeout or prepared foods.

If you want to keep your home cooler and your summer bill lower, the simplest move is to shift heat-heavy cooking away from the hottest part of the day. Reddit users said that early-morning baking, outdoor grilling, and batch cooking once a week can reduce how often your AC has to play catch-up.

Smaller appliances can help, too. Countertop ovens, air fryers, and pressure cookers typically use less energy than a full-size oven and don't flood the kitchen with as much excess heat.

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Many commenters had been in the same boat and had plenty of advice for the OP.

"I have said for years that I will not use my oven in the summer. I refuse to pay to heat and cool my house simultaneously," one said. "We use the air fryer, instant pot, toaster oven (it has a pizza drawer to cook a frozen pizza), grill out, etc. We also change our eating habits and pick lighter meals that require less cook time."

"You might also check your oven's seal," another added. "If a lot of heat is escaping then the appliance isn't working properly, IMO."

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