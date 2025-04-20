Home cook reveals genius way to make full meals without a stove or oven: 'I never even thought of that'

"I appreciate this more than you know. Thank you!"

While cooking a hot meal is a luxury for some people, a TikTok hack shared a way for anyone with access to a wall outlet to make themselves a fresh bite of food.

In the video, TikTok user Manisha Cooks (@manisha_yeager) says: "A lot of people have alternative living conditions — some don't have a stove." Looking down at her electric skillet, she continued: "If you have an outlet, you can cook."

The video also shares how you can cook "just about anything" in the skillet, as the TikToker explains how she has done everything from frying to steaming food in hers. In fact, Manisha's TikTok page is dedicated to cooking, and many of the videos utilize this device.

While her video is focused on providing a cooking option for people with issues accessing a stove — someone living in a hotel, for example — the hack also provides great environmental and health benefits.

Gas stoves are one of the largest polluters in the U.S., according to the Rocky Mountain Institute. Furthermore, these pollutants not only make the air quality bad, harming wildlife, but they also impact human health by worsening respiratory-related sicknesses and even causing death.

Some people have switched to induction cooking, which is more energy efficient and helps keep harmful gases out of your home.

Though induction stoves or stovetops have similar benefits as electric skillets, the electric skillet comes at a much lower cost.

Manisha explains, holding her skillet: "I got this one at Walmart for $19.99, which is very reasonable." (A similar product can be found here.)

The video does make one simple warning: "The only problem with cooking a [electric] skillet is it does burn hot, so you have to watch it to make sure you don't burn your food."

Commenters on the post expressed their gratitude for Manisha's hack, with one saying: "So considerate, Ms Manisha! I never even thought of that."

Another commenter said: "I appreciate this more than you know. Thank you!"

