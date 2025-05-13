  • Home Home

Homeowner sparks conversation on money-saving ways to keep their home cool in summer: 'Cheaper than running an AC unit'

Commenters offered a range of thoughts and opinions.

by Patrick Long
Commenters offered a range of thoughts and opinions.

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

The r/Frugal subreddit is a great place to go if you're trying to get clever about cutting costs. You'll find a ton of great advice (and careful calculations) on how to optimize your spending and avoid unnecessary waste.

And although it may not be the primary goal for some users, these lifestyle hacks also offer some great ways to be more eco-friendly.  

The scoop

A recent post titled "Running a fan to lower AC costs" asks an interesting question. 

"Does anyone know, or has anyone done the calculation on if it's cost effective to run all of the ceiling fans in your house to help the AC keep your home cool throughout the day, effectively lowering the amount of power required by the HVAC to do its job?" the caption asked. 

How it's helping

This question is a worthwhile one for a few different reasons. One is that it may very well be a solid way to reduce energy consumption and save some money. Another is that it offers an interesting lesson about how exactly fans work.

The r/Frugal users tended to agree that raising your AC temperature a little and then running a ceiling fan is more efficient and cost-effective. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

"It lowers your cooling costs by 6-8% when you use them together," one offers, albeit without offering the actual calculations.

However, a few users point out that fans do not actually cool anything — they simply move air around. The air can be cold or hot. What cools you is the wind chill effect provided by that moving air. 

Of course, if the AC is running, then cool air is being dispensed throughout the house, and the ceiling fans will be moving that around. It just may be more worthwhile to only keep the ceiling fans on in the rooms you're currently using. It may also be a simpler, more efficient, and more cost-effective choice to choose a sustainable HVAC upgrade like a heat pump.

What everyone's saying

Commenters offered a range of thoughts and opinions.

How often do you worry about your energy bills?

Every day 😥

A few times a week 😟

A few times a month 🙁

Only when I pay it 😬

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"[Running] the fans does keep the [area] cooler," one said. "Running fans is cheaper than running an AC unit."

"Moving air feels naturally better. I run a ceiling fan before putting on AC and with the AC to keep the thermostat at 76F," another said. "It's all subjective."

"We have done this the last 41 years," another added.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

There's never been a better time to put panels on your property — and you could soon reap the rewards.
Tech

Survey makes unexpected find about household solar panels — here's why experts are seeing startling approval ratings

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

"One of our motivations in founding Harvest was you can't scale electrification if it's going to increase people's bills."
Tech

Startup founder reveals the hidden technology essential for next-gen home heating and cooling: 'It's going to become a no-brainer'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x