Homeowner stunned after discovering HOA scheme that has been costing them money: 'I'm lost on what to do'

In a post in the r/LegalAdvice Reddit community, one homeowner revealed that the homeowners association within their condo community had been stealing electricity from them.

After "abnormally high" electricity bills, the homeowner made the discovery. The HOA agreed to reimburse the original poster for the electricity, but it did not establish a plan to fix the issue, stating that to do so would cost "too much time and money."

"I'm lost on what to do, a little overwhelmed, and strongly wish I could just run around the neighborhood screaming profanities right now, so I appreciate any help," the OP wrote at the end of their post.

Such misguided acts from an HOA are not unprecedented. From not allowing basic home improvements that support environmentalism to unsubstantiated claims, stories far and wide have made money-saving, sustainable goals difficult to accomplish. However, the prevalence of these experiences means that more guidance has popped up to help homeowners navigate the complexities.

In an HOA Guide put out by The Cool Down, the first step is to look at your organization's governing rules. Whether that be the covenants, conditions, and restrictions, bylaws, or any other set of rules, there are usually solutions that can speak to your issue.

From this, the OP found that the room where the electricity is stored has wires feeding into it, defined "as a common element." They also found that "there is nothing in there that says the HOA has permission to use utilities at an owner's expense."

If rules are not straightforward, like in this homeowner's case, the next step is always to start the conversation with the HOA.

To do this, a letter or email will suffice.

"Consider the outcome you want, and be clear and upfront about it in your message," wrote the TCD HOA Guide. "Next, do your research. Make sure everything you say is factual and specific, and back it up with evidence and sources."

As one helpful Reddit commenter advised, this seems to be the OP's best solution.

Working something out with the HOA "likely is your fastest, cheapest, and most beneficial path forward," they explained. "If it were me I would discuss with the HOA the issue of utility diversion, and ensure they understand their liability if this issue is not dealt with promptly."

When it comes to collaborating on what's best for the whole community, open dialogue is key.

