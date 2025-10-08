Homeowner outraged after HOA makes petty complaint: 'This is why I despise HOAs'

One beach-town resident called out their homeowners association for what they said were petty and overreaching threats — and hundreds of Redditors rallied behind them.

In the post to r/f***HOA, the user explained that they received a warning call after a family visit over Labor Day weekend. The "violations"? A couple of wet beach towels that were briefly draped over a balcony railing and chair as well as some sand on a sidewalk.

"She told me I had 'laundry' hanging all over the balcony," the poster wrote, adding that the board member even blamed them for sand tracked across paths that they did not use. Also, the home was just four blocks from the beach.

The poster pointed out that the board member's claims didn't match the HOA's own bylaws, which only prohibited storing large items on balconies.

Others noted that the incident highlights a larger problem: HOAs across the country have been caught blocking money-saving, eco-friendly choices — from air-drying laundry to installing rooftop solar panels and planting native lawns — often using vague rules to stall sustainable upgrades.

Other commenters offered legal and tactical advice.

"Ask for the proof," one wrote.

Another added, "This is why I despise HOAs and the self-appointed rule cops that take it upon themselves to report every little thing."

A third joked, "Land of the fee."

