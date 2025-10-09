New homeowner furious after nightmare experiences with HOA: 'Red flags all around'

A new homeowner in Florida got their first taste of what it's like to live with a stubborn homeowners association.

According to their post on Reddit, their experience with their first home already included a rushed closing, a lack of documentation and warranties, and the association's refusal to cooperate with necessary repairs.

After six months of attempting to get a repair, getting a faulty repair, and their HOA's refusal to cover the damage, they have reached out to an anti-HOA subreddit, asking for advice.

"I'm paying around $800 in HOA per quarter," the original poster said of their fees. "When I first noticed an issue with sprinklers being at awful positions and some being bent a bit, I raised complaint on resident portal. No one attended to it, even after constant follow ups.

"... After that repair, the sprinkler heads are leaking water a lot. The HOA … said that 'sprinkler warranty is only for one month post closing.' What should I do in this situation?"

An estimated 74 million Americans live in a community governed by an HOA, according to statistics released in 2021 by the Homeowners Protection Bureau. The idea behind HOAs is that communities can be kept brighter, cleaner, and safer with an organization to oversee public issues and create uniformity among the properties. Unfortunately, the more realistic reputation is one of neglect in some cases and overzealous oversight in others.

HOAs are often opposed to eco-friendly upgrades, such as solar panels, EV chargers, and native plant yards, all under the guise of maintaining neighborhood value and curb appeal. However, many of these claims prevent homeowners from lowering their bills and their carbon footprint, which should be a higher priority than ensuring all houses on the block have their grass at the same height.

Ignoring this claim is making this property worse for the homeowner and potentially for others in the neighborhood. Their property is also leaking water and causing the homeowner to waste resources and pay higher bills.

For those who live in an HOA and want to advocate for eco-friendly upgrades, you can review your local bylaws and possibly change them.

The Redditors were swift to criticize the HOA and give advice to the OP.

"Red flags all around," one commented.

​"I would advise seeking the advice of legal counsel in your area. Sometimes a simple letter from an attorney can produce results," another advised.

