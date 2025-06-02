Distraught homeowner shares troubling photo after HOA forces change to their property: 'This is why I'll never buy anything with an HOA'

"You need to know what kind of help and support may be available in your community."

An HOA policy calling for one homeowner to remove flowers from their yard sparked outrage in a subreddit within r/gardening.

"HOA made us get rid of flowers, only allowed to keep these unknown plants," wrote the original poster. The photo showcases a barren garden with sporadically placed shrubbery.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The HOA's policy was scrutinized by Redditors.

"This is why I'll never buy anything with an HOA", commented one user.

About 30% of U.S. homeowners live under the bylaws of HOAs. While some HOAs are collaborative, there are many homeowners who feel policies enforced by HOAs are inhibiting their freedom to make improvements to their homes. In some cases, HOAs have been known to bar solar paneling, alternative yards, and even certain native plants from being added to homes, which is why many seek to avoid living under the guidelines of HOA communities.

Barring certain home improvements that seek to create a more sustainable community can hinder collaborative environmental improvement. One study put out by the Landscape and Urban Planning journal found "that HOAs rarely use their CCRs to promote sustainable development and more often create barriers through clauses related to home structure, landscaping, and energy use."

The reasoning behind environmental restrictions is said to be due to HOA goals of orderliness, neighborhood aesthetics, and uniformity. For lawns in particular, HOAs prefer lawns that "contribute to habitat loss as the highly managed, non-native species that comprise many laws are uninhabitable for much wildlife."

This management of lawns contributes to biodiversity loss, as many pollinators and native plants are unable to flourish in these lawn conditions.

There are ways homeowners can collaborate with HOAs to formulate more environmental policies. As the study suggested, HOAs can work with local conservation organizations. This guide to HOAs recommends attending meetings to discuss options for compromise.

By simply discussing options with your community, you could enact change within your HOA.

"You need to know what kind of help and support may be available in your community," the HOA guide explained. "Talk to other homeowners about the HOA. Getting your neighbors on board is a big part of any campaign."

More neighbors than you might think could be on your side.

"Depending on your state, your HOA might not [be] allowed to have these restrictions," wrote one. "Worth checking."

