Homeowner in HOA neighborhood shocked by damage discovered after lawn care visit: 'They did that on purpose'

Owning a home has always been regarded as a grand achievement. Today, with inflation and an ongoing housing crisis, the achievement is even more daunting. With many homeowners facing the challenges that rising global temperatures bring to their neighborhoods and lawns, there is enthusiasm to make a home as beneficial as possible for the environment.

Unfortunately, not all share the same sentiment. On Reddit, one member of a neighborhood with a homeowners association is shocked by the damage discovered after a lawn care visit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Shared to a subreddit that gives voice to those who may not agree with HOA policies, the post highlights a photo of the homeowner's lawn with Halloween cable lights that appear to be run over by the HOA's landscaping company.

"Even with reflectors placed around the things we don't want cut, they still shred them. With the amount we're paying quarterly, it would be nice to have our plants and cables intact," the original poster captioned in their post.

In addition, the OP shared that this isn't the first disappointing encounter with the HOA's landscaping company, mentioning that plants have also been cut through in the past.

The encounters have occurred in other areas throughout the country. HOAs have been accused of preventing homeowners from making money-saving and eco-friendly updates to their homes, such as adding rooftop solar panels or installing native plant lawns. Challenges presented by HOAs can impact both homeowners and the environment, costing homeowners more than necessary and lowering the quality of clean water and air.

Fortunately, there are ways to work with HOAs so that homeowners benefit. For example, homeowners can contact the Homeowners Protection Bureau as it holds a published list of the correct agencies to contact in every state. You can also research specific laws that support your stance depending on the state you may live in.

The best way to find your state's laws is by going to your state legislature's website.

The U.S. Congress maintains a list that can direct users to individual states' sites.

In the case of the OP, destroying both plants and decorations is bad for the environment, lowering local biodiversity and creating litter in the process.

Embracing a native lawn, even partially, can do wonders for homeowners — requiring less water, maintenance, and improving property value, per Dear Avant Gardener.

"They did that on purpose," wrote one user.

"This is so frustrating," commented another.

