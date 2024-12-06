Homeowner distraught after HOA landscaping service ruins otherwise healthy lawn: 'Any help would be greatly appreciated'

Whether caused by the HOA's fertilizer or not, homeowners have had trouble with HOA policies that prevent eco-friendly home improvement.

How can you fix your healthy lawn when your Homeowner's Association ruins it?

In the subreddit community r/lawncare, one user posted a call for help when brown blades of grass began appearing after they rehabbed their lawn.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I applied a starter fertilizer about 4 weeks ago, about a week after germination (overseeded my lawn)," OP wrote. The images showed close ups of the brown grass with blotchy patterns on it.

"Everything was nice and green. About a week ago my neighborhood HOA had someone come through and apply 25-0-5 fert to everyone's lawn…could this be the cause of the browning that's showed up in that time span? I've been cutting the grass to about 3.5 inches and worry the blades could be causing it as well…or could it be fungal?"

"Any help would be greatly appreciated!" OP asked.

This type of fertilizer the HOA used contains 25% Nitrogen, 0% Phosphorus, and 5% Potassium and is used to promote green growth. There is currently no confirmation whether NPK fertilization can increase or decrease fungal growth, according to the National Library of Medicine.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

"That's fungus, there's blotchy patterns on the blades consistent with fungus," one user wrote back.

Whether caused by the HOA's fertilizer or not, homeowners have had trouble with HOA policies that prevent eco-friendly home improvement, as well as strict guidelines on yard maintenance, solar panel installation, and more. Even the use of native plants, which help protect wildlife and clean the air, has been thwarted by HOAs.

Homeowners across the country are looking for ways to update restrictive HOA policies and introduce environmentally friendly home improvement projects.

🗣️ Should HOAs be able to force homeowners to change their yards?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Luckily for the OP, commenters had eco-friendly ways to treat the fungus on the lawn.

"Try this works well for me," one user shared with an image of the brand Bioadvanced. "I spot spray areas. I added small amount of surfactant to the bottle."

Another user found that dish soap could be an effective solution to spray on fungus.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.