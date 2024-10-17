Startup deploys solution that could be key to mitigating America's housing crisis: 'The building industry is facing significant challenges ahead'

This advancement comes at a critical time for the U.S., which is experiencing an ongoing housing shortage.

Construction tech startup Automated Architecture has established a partnership with Rival Holdings, a real estate development firm in the U.S., to deploy its first two robotic micro-factories to the U.S. to build homes in the Midwest, Design World reported.

AUAR's micro-factories are equipped with robots that have vision and AI capabilities, which they use to assemble modular timber frame wall, floor, and roof panels. These panels can then be quickly assembled at a building site, saving thousands of hours of labor. Each micro-factory can build up to 180 homes a year, Design World revealed.

This advancement comes at a critical time for the U.S., which is experiencing an ongoing housing shortage.

🗣️ Would you trust a home built by a 3D-printing robot?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"The building industry is facing significant challenges ahead — growing labor challenges, increasing housing shortage, housing affordability," said Jerod Hevel, VP of innovation and strategy at Rival Holdings, per Design World. "These challenges motivate us to set a new course for our businesses — the innovation and disruption created by the AUAR team are necessary to move the industry forward in a sustainable way. … As the first customer outside of Europe, we look forward to demonstrating the value AUAR can bring to our market, working with their team to continue expanding applications."

Rival Holdings' goal in the partnership is to reduce building costs and time spent on-site, producing more affordable housing at a fast pace. AUAR and its partner ABB Robotics are on a mission to do all that while promoting sustainable building practices.

"Our partnership with AUAR is strategically vital as we work together to revolutionize the construction industry," said Craig McDonnell, managing director of Business Line Industries at ABB Robotics, per Design World. "Our shared commitment to sustainable construction is pivotal in reducing the environmental impact of the industry, which currently accounts for 11% of total global emissions.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

"We are excited to welcome our partners in the U.S. as they expand their impact outside of Europe for the first time, paving the way for a greener, more efficient future in construction."

Automated and modular building techniques are ontherise as more and more companies look for budget- and eco-friendly construction solutions.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.