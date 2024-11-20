Homeowner devastated by HOA's seemingly senseless destruction of property: 'Today broke me'

A frustrated homeowner decided to move out after their HOA continued to destroy healthy trees. According to the Redditor, their HOA cut five healthy trees down in one day for no reason.

What used to be a beautiful, shaded area is now just a row of stumps.

"Today broke me, I'm done living in an HOA world," wrote the homeowner who shared the post. "They keep cutting down healthy, attractive trees for no reason."

Redditors empathized with the homeowner and agreed that HOAs can be difficult.

"It's beyond my understanding why anyone would willingly subject themselves to an HOA," commented one user.

"It's an HOA. You expect competence??" wrote another Redditor. "Move out."

Across the U.S., HOAs have been caught cutting down trees and forbidding native-plant gardens. Trees are not only visually pleasing but are also an asset to your property. In fact, trees can increase your property value between 3% and 15%, per reports by Money.com.

Trees also serve an integral role in supporting the local ecosystem. They provide sources of food and shelter for a variety of organisms. When HOAs cut down trees that are healthy and do not pose a risk to the community, they're removing a key part of the ecosystem from the environment.

Trees also help combat rising global temperatures by absorbing carbon from the atmosphere. As a result, planting more trees can actually help reduce the total amount of harmful pollutants in the atmosphere.

HOAs have also prevented homeowners from making eco-friendly updates. Many homeowners living in HOAs have faced challenges installing solar panels, using outdoor drying racks, and transitioning away from grass lawns. Luckily, homeowners can work with their HOAs to revise established rules and make eco-friendly changes.

The homeowner continued to express their frustration over the absurd tree removal.

"Let's enjoy some more ugly stumps and soaring temps because they don't understand how shade works," wrote the OP.

