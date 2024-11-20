  • Home Home

Homeowner devastated by HOA's seemingly senseless destruction of property: 'Today broke me'

"I'm done living in an HOA world."

by Juliana Marino
"I'm done living in an HOA world."

Photo Credit: iStock

A frustrated homeowner decided to move out after their HOA continued to destroy healthy trees. According to the Redditor, their HOA cut five healthy trees down in one day for no reason. 

What used to be a beautiful, shaded area is now just a row of stumps. 

"Today broke me, I'm done living in an HOA world," wrote the homeowner who shared the post. "They keep cutting down healthy, attractive trees for no reason."

Redditors empathized with the homeowner and agreed that HOAs can be difficult. 

"It's beyond my understanding why anyone would willingly subject themselves to an HOA," commented one user.

"It's an HOA. You expect competence??" wrote another Redditor. "Move out."

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Across the U.S., HOAs have been caught cutting down trees and forbidding native-plant gardens. Trees are not only visually pleasing but are also an asset to your property. In fact, trees can increase your property value between 3% and 15%, per reports by Money.com. 

Trees also serve an integral role in supporting the local ecosystem. They provide sources of food and shelter for a variety of organisms. When HOAs cut down trees that are healthy and do not pose a risk to the community, they're removing a key part of the ecosystem from the environment. 

Trees also help combat rising global temperatures by absorbing carbon from the atmosphere. As a result, planting more trees can actually help reduce the total amount of harmful pollutants in the atmosphere. 

🗣️ Should HOAs be able to force homeowners to change their yards?

🔘 Absolutely not 💯

🔘 Yes — it's part of the deal 🤝

🔘 Only in extreme circumstances 🏚️

🔘 We should ban HOAs 🚫

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

HOAs have also prevented homeowners from making eco-friendly updates. Many homeowners living in HOAs have faced challenges installing solar panels, using outdoor drying racks, and transitioning away from grass lawns. Luckily, homeowners can work with their HOAs to revise established rules and make eco-friendly changes. 

The homeowner continued to express their frustration over the absurd tree removal. 

"Let's enjoy some more ugly stumps and soaring temps because they don't understand how shade works," wrote the OP.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x