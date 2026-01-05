Homeowner shares infuriating experience with HOA's ridiculous requirements: 'These people have too much time on their hands'

"I was so happy to sell that place. No HOA in my new home thank goodness."

A former resident still can't get over the nonsensical demands of their old homeowners association, sharing an absurd situation with their fellow Redditors.

In a subreddit dedicated to complaining about HOA woes, the original poster shared that when they purchased a home in an upscale area with an HOA, their builder advised them to quietly make changes without involving the neighborhood committee.

They did so, adding stonework around their flower beds that matched the bricks on their home, all while following HOA guidelines.

They and their neighbors later got slapped with a blanket notice that no one would be penalized or fined for changes, but that they just needed to submit paperwork for the HOA's records. The OP dubbed that a "huge mistake."

They said they submitted every piece of paperwork possible, but they were still hounded by the HOA, including demands that they measure mulch to ensure it was "exactly" two inches below each stone with written and video evidence.

"These people have too much time on their hands and think everyone has no lives like them," they declared. "I was so happy to sell that place. No HOA in my new home thank goodness."

HOAs are notorious for imposing strict rules and regulations, and a fussy detail like measuring mulch is a huge waste of time for homeowners — that's not to mention the costs if the organization decides to impose fines or demand changes be made at the homeowner's expense.

These rules prevent homeowners from enjoying their yards, making working outdoors a dreaded chore when it can actually provide a multitude of benefits for mental and physical health.

It also robs people of the chance to customize their space with their favorite plants, such as native species, pollinator-attracting plants, or even personal food gardens that could save them money.

HOAs don't have to have the final say, though. You can get involved in various ways, either by speaking up, participating on the board, or seeking legal advice when necessary.

Redditors in the comments were just as baffled by the OP's "mulch minutiae" from the HOA.

"Tell me one person who's life was better because their mulch was 'exactly two inches below the stone top,'" one person quipped.

"Nobody likes a mulch measurer," another teased.

Another encouraged, "If you don't like the Board, vote them out. They are your neighbors, after all. Go to meetings."

