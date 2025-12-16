Homeowner furious after unreasonable HOA prevents AC installation during heat wave: 'I have two dogs trying not to die'

"I think it might be time for you to send those type of letters or email warning them that this is dangerous."

One homeowner in a heat wave was appalled when their homeowners association refused to let them replace a broken air conditioner.

They posted about their predicament in an anti-HOA subreddit. "HVAC broke down 17 days ago. Still not allowed to replace it," they said.

According to the homeowner, they did their best to comply with their HOA's rules.

"Contractor provided COI for itself and crane company. Countless emails sent to property management. Countless VMs too. Asked for updates. No reply," they said. "Last night, I sent out a pleading email to property management. We have 90 degrees temperatures during the daytime, 85 indoors, and I have two dogs trying not to die. President of HOA replied telling my application is incomplete, work is not allowed to proceed and I should have read the CC&Rs. Never got a copy btw."





The original poster had an urgent reason to want to upgrade their HVAC. But even without that motive, this is still an important issue for homeowners. Heating and cooling are the main uses of energy in American households and account for more than half of energy bills, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Upgrading those systems can help reduce your costs.

Commenters were aghast that the situation had gotten this far.

"Omg this is dangerous," one user said. "I think it might be time for you to send those type of letters or email warning them that this is dangerous and that if anything happens to [your] family not only will you pursue them through financial litigation but you are willing to go after them with criminal charges."

