Homeowner vents frustration after receiving bizarre complaint from HOA: 'This is not a battle you can win'

"If you can't get a copy of the rules, how are you expected to follow them?"

A frustrated and confused Redditor posted about a homeowners association threatening fines because their kids ride bikes behind their house.

The Redditor is a renter, but their home falls under a homeowners association that the landlord is in contact with. In the post, they explained that their landlord "is getting complaints from the HOA about our kids playing in the alley behind our house. This alley is connected to about 15 other houses as well."

They go on to explain that the HOA and landlord refuse to communicate with them directly, only going through a "property manager." In a comment, they also state that they were told they can't have a copy of the HOA rules.

HOAs across the country have inflicted similar restraints on homeowners. From blocking them from installing solar panels to subjecting them to toxic pesticides and herbicides, HOAs can be a nightmare for some people. In this case, the Redditor isn't even the homeowner.

This kind of rule that blocks kids from playing outside can have a negative impact on them. According to Harvard Health, allowing children to play outside can improve their health and success later in life. It benefits them physically, mentally, and emotionally. The publication recommends that children be active for at least one hour a day, and being outside is the perfect way to do so.

HH also notes that playing outside gives kids a chance to socialize. If the OP's kids are confined to their own backyard, they miss out on opportunities to bond with other children in the neighborhood.

HOA rules like this make little sense and can hurt communities. The specific reason people complained to the HOA about this is unclear, but children playing outside should be encouraged, not forbidden.

Commenters were honest with the OP, explaining that there isn't much they can do.

One person said, "If you've been told that your kids aren't to be playing in the alley, then your kids need to quit playing in the alley. Their HOA, their rules. This is not a battle you can win."

Another noted the unfairness of the HOA refusing to share the rules with the tenant, asking, "If you can't get a copy of the rules, how are you expected to follow them?"

