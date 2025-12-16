Homeowner exasperated as HOA tries to stick them with $4,000 bill: 'I'm determined not to let them get away with this'

"To me, this seems very unfair."

It isn't uncommon for homeowners associations to have restrictive guidelines, confusing language in the bylaws, or a penchant for keeping members from making eco-friendly, money-saving home improvements.

Sometimes, though, the language in HOA documents may seem pretty clear-cut; however, that doesn't mean the association will abide by what those documents say, as evidenced by a Redditor who posted in the r/HOA subreddit.

They wrote: "A few months ago, a water line running from the city meter to my unit developed a major leak. The leak was outside the building, under a shared lawn, in an area the Master Deed identifies as common property and a utility easement. The HOA approved and paid for the repair at the time, but weeks later, they're now trying to bill me for the full cost ($4k!)."

The original poster asked for advice on the situation, and fellow Redditors were more than happy to offer it.

"Your bylaws state the HOA is responsible. If they try to bill you the next steps are a letter from an attorney," commented one Reddit user.

Another person wrote: "To me, this seems very unfair."





Living under an HOA can occasionally offer benefits, such as access to community amenities, but more often, these associations cause major headaches for homeowners. Whether it's trying to bill a homeowner for work the HOA should rightfully pay for or preventing them from adding solar panels to their home, these actions can increase homeowners' living costs (not to mention keep them from reducing their homes' environmental impact and pollution output).

This Redditor's situation isn't uncommon, as residents across the U.S. have lambasted HOAs for controlling or neglecting essential utilities, which can lead to higher utility bills for homeowners, surprise bills like this one, a worsened quality of life, or a potential risk of harm.

These types of oversights can also lead to the increased use of fossil fuels or wasted resources, which can have adverse effects on a neighborhood.

Additionally, when HOAs (or even just certain board members) try to change the rules randomly or pretend guidelines don't say what they do, it can lead to extra financial costs for homeowners if a lawyer is required, as well as immense stress.

The original poster is one homeowner who refuses to back down in this situation, though. As they stated in the comments, "can you tell I'm determined not to let them get away with this?"

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.