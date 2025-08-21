Homeowner furious as strict HOA rules cause soaring energy bills: 'Do I sue the board?'

Some commenters going through similar issues empathized with the OP.

Energy bills are among the highest expenses homeowners and renters deal with, as one Reddit post shows. Frustrated with HOA HVAC rules that prevent cheaper and greener options, one resident turned to the online community for help.

The condo owner's unit has wall-mounted ACs, kerosene heat, and radiant electric in the ceiling. Thanks to the stranglehold on energy options, their neighbor's "electric bill was $900 for Dec 2022," according to the original poster. The concerned resident asked commenters, "Do I sue the board and association?"

Sadly, HOAs not only regulate your grass height or house color, but many have blocked greener energy choices. For instance, solar panel installation has been a contentious issue, even when it could save a homeowner from a $500 winter heating bill. As a result, some residents have sought legal advice, just as the condo owner is considering.

With more extreme-heat events linked to climate change making some places too hot to live, according to NASA, having an efficient cooling system is essential to human health and safety. After all, in 2024, The New York Times reported that heat kills more Americans than any other type of weather.

In addition, the shackles that HOAs impose on homeowners can worsen already overwhelming air pollution. Some AC units increase energy consumption, which releases more toxic emissions into the atmosphere if they run on systems reliant on dirty energy. As temperatures rise, people will use their units more, further exacerbating the issue without an available alternative.

The wall-mounted ACs the OP has can become clogged without proper maintenance, circulating dirty air around the home. Kerosene can effectively heat, but it poses a high risk of fire and toxic exposure to carbon monoxide poisoning.

Many older AC units also use refrigerants like HFCs, which can leak and cause poor indoor quality. High concentrations can displace oxygen and affect the heart, according to Naturvardsverket.

By comparison, heat pumps, popularized by Mitsubishi Electric, are much safer and operate at 300% to 400% efficiency by moving heat in or out of the home, also providing both heating and cooling needs with one system.

The OP said, "In the short-term, I am going to get a SpacePak high-velocity system with an electric heater."

Some commenters going through similar issues empathized with the OP.

"Going through a mini-split revolt at my building," remarked one.

Another advised, "You and your neighbors don't need to sue the association, you are the association. Elect someone that does a better job and change the CC&Rs."

Taking steps to create a smart home can also reduce energy costs and usage.

