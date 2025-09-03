Frustrated homeowner comes up with brilliant method to defy HOA's over-the-top rules: 'They can't stop you'

A frustrated Texas homeowner posted about landscaping issues in a forum dedicated to HOA rants. They seemed to be plotting revenge against their HOA for requiring all landscaping plans to be approved, with intentions to plant native weeds to "f*** with them."

"They can't stop you. Make your yard look as obnoxious as you want," one commenter encouraged the original poster.

The OP was upset that all landscaping choices were required to be approved by their HOA, so they announced their plan to go with native species since the state of Texas does not allow HOAs to deny native plants.

"Can they deny my request to cover my yard in obnoxious choices?" the OP asked. "Can they require me to keep them well kept?"

While most commenters agreed that the HOA could require the OP to keep their yard maintained, they also did not think the association could deny the planting of native species.

While the OP referred to native plants as weeds and threatened to plant them out of spite, rewilding your yard by planting native species can actually create beautiful outdoor spaces that are eco-friendly and low-maintenance. Many choices don't even grow tall, and the same applies for some non-native species that are considered OK to plant in many areas as they require no real watering and are not invasive, such as clover.

The frustration with the HOA, however, seems to be a common theme across the country. These organizations are supposed to help keep property values high by streamlining aesthetics, but they often prevent homeowners from making money-saving, environmentally friendly improvements to their properties. Installing natural lawns or creating gardens with native plants are often points of contention.

HOAs can be quite restrictive. They have been known to challenge homeowners over native gardens, even though the gardens promote biodiversity and conserve water, as well as provide habitats for pollinators. The gardens can be considered "unsightly" by HOAs simply because they are not manicured in a detailed way, but are allowed to grow naturally.

Some homeowners have successfully dealt with their HOAs, and, as seems to be the case in Texas, some states have laws that protect native gardens that would override HOA regulations.

One initial step would be to communicate and educate about the value of planting a native garden, and stories of homeowners fighting HOA restrictions in order to make environmentally friendly changes to their homes can be inspiring.

While malicious compliance can be a fun method of protest at times, it's generally best to make home choices without spite factoring into the equation. Still, commenters on the Reddit post were sympathetic to the OP's situation and openness to experimenting with native plants to reduce water needs.

One said, "I … appreciate your chutzpah."

One commenter shed a positive light on native plants, stating, "you can easily make aesthetically beautiful choices that require very minimal upkeep on your part."

