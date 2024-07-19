Homeowner confused after HOA sends notice demanding removal of landscaping: 'Why do they think it's dead?'

"Sucks you have to explain … to the HOA."

In nature, everything is cyclical: Plants bloom in spring and die in autumn. Yet one homeowners association didn't seem to understand this, and the group's misunderstanding might cost a tree its life.

A frustrated homeowner posted several photos of the so-called "dead" tree on Reddit, clearly showing the beginnings of buds and new growth. "Is this tree alive and can I do anything to help it?" they wrote. "HOA told me it's dead and I need to remove it."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Commenters were flabbergasted by the obvious error. "Why do they think it's dead?" one person asked. "A dead tree wouldn't produce buds. How about we wait for spring to spring and see how it looks?"

"Sucks you have to explain winter to the HOA," another said wryly.

While this was a relatively easy case, other Redditors had advice for how to assess whether a tree is actually dead.

"You can use a fingernail to scratch off little bit of the bark on one or more of those shoots. If it's green, that branch (and the tree) are still alive," one person advised.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Sadly, this isn't a unique incident: Other people have also reported instances of an uninformed person within an HOA issuing orders to kill a perfectly healthy tree or plant.

In fact, HOAs are notorious for insisting on strict, seemingly arbitrary rules, which often end up inconveniencing their residents and even costing them money. Countless people have complained about HOAs interfering with convenient, cost-effective home adjustments, including solar panels and natural or xeriscaped lawns.

"HOAs like this are a cancer," one person vented.

The great irony of these policies — other than costing their residents money — is that they actually decrease the health of local ecosystems. For example, a healthy tree works as an air filter, an air conditioner, a wind break, an animal habitat, and even a source of improved mental health, according to The Nature Conservancy. Cutting it down out of ignorance would do a great disservice to both the homeowner and neighborhood.

Fortunately, it can be possible to negotiate with an HOA. If you're facing a similar challenge, check out TCD's step-by-step guide to changing the rules and fighting petty claims.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.