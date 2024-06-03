Homeowner seeks advice after negotiating with HOA to alter lawn: 'Would that be a fool's errand?'

Some HOAs are tricky to work with, but there can be a big payoff when trying to change your HOA's bylaws.

Homeowners associations offer many benefits to their communities. However, some homeowners have been experiencing frustrating issues with HOAs' rules that affect sustainability updates, like rewilding lawns.

One Redditor asked for advice about their problem in the r/Ceanothus subreddit. They explained that their HOA would permit them to take over a roughly 4-by-4-foot area of a shared lawn but they couldn't touch the rest of the space, which was approximately 15 feet by 10 feet.

The poster further explained that the lawn is watered with sprinklers every night and that there are invasive plants on the property. With those things in mind, the Reddit user was considering whether replanting the small portion of the lawn would be worth it, or, as they asked the subreddit: "Would that be a fool's errand?"

Commenters shared helpful advice. One user said: "4' x 4' is ridiculously tiny, but even planting just one native plant can help some native pollinators and start the process of showing your neighbors the value of native plants."

Another commenter suggested: "If you can plant a tree, do that. Plenty of native trees that like water."

HOAs gained popularity in the 1960s to uphold standards of maintenance within communities. Across the U.S., though, homeowners are in disagreements with their HOAs over issues such as solar panel installation and rewilding their yards.

Updates like these offer homeowners lower electric and water bills, are less costly to maintain, and are better for the environment.

Some homeowners even have trouble gaining access to at-home charging stations for their electric vehicles because of HOA restrictions. EVs save consumers cash and save the environment from harmful carbon pollution. These outdated HOA rules and regulations cost homeowners money and contribute to climate issues.

Some HOAs are tricky to work with, but there can be a big payoff when trying to change your HOA's bylaws. For information on how to begin, visit TCD's HOA guide.

One Reddit user offered another idea: "Join your HOA then start a gradual change. I know this will not help your case in immediate concern but I think there is a way to show people what they aren't seeing."

