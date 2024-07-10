Homeowner stunned after HOA sends violation notice over allegedly dead landscaping: 'They're very green for dead things'

The only assumption is that there must be some confusion with the xeriscaped yard.

A homeowner was bewildered when they received a notice from their homeowners association taking issue with something in their yard.

The Redditor posted the violation on r/f***HOA, declaring they needed to "remove the dead plants" alongside a picture, revealing the supposed infraction.

The photo, although blurry, shows two very green shrubs among xeriscaping — landscaping that replaces traditional grass with soil, rocks, mulch, and drought-tolerant native plants.

Plants are living, breathing organisms. It's a waste of resources to request the removal and replacement of thriving, healthy plants — yet that's exactly what's happening. The only assumption is that there must be some confusion with the xeriscaped yard, which does wonders to save money and water in hot areas.

HOAs tend to be difficult, especially when it comes to making eco-friendly home updates, such as native lawns and solar panels, which can save households thousands of dollars.

Knowing how to navigate HOA rules and regulations with congenial discourse will get you further than you think. So before you start a crusade, consider talking and explaining your side of things. Go to the table prepared with facts, evidence, and sources that support and justify the change you desire.

A lot of times, people are hesitant to approve of something simply because they aren't familiar with it and don't understand the benefits. A lot of these environmentally friendly changes raise property values, lower energy costs, and further protect the community from storms and other disasters. Conversation is the key to understanding.

In this particular instance, xeriscaping requires little maintenance and reduces water waste. It also incorporates native plants, which provide food and shelter for pollinators — the powerhouses of our food supply.

The HOA's letter was met with shared confusion.

"They're very green for dead things," one comment stated ironically.

"Suggest they need to have a color blind test," another agreed.

One Redditor even recommended taking a new photo and sending it right back.

