Homeowner dumbfounded after HOA sends violation notice over tiny item: 'I feel like this whole thing is way overblown'

"What if everyone started throwing corn kernels all over the place?"

Homeowners associations already have a negative reputation in many neighborhoods in the country, but a recent incident with an overzealous neighbor just might be in the hall of fame of HOA interactions.

One Redditor made a post asserting that they were enjoying corn on the cob on their front porch. When they discovered a loose kernel on their hand, they flicked it onto the walkway in front of their house.

Unfortunately, they claim a neighbor saw the kernel flick and confronted the poster. "You gonna pick that up?" they asked, according to the OP. "What if everyone started throwing corn kernels all over the place?" the neighbor allegedly complained. "This neighborhood would be a disaster."

After a brief discussion, it seemed the conflict ended there, until the poster said they received an email from the HOA reprimanding them for littering.

The OP noted: "I … feel like this whole thing is way overblown."

While this seems like a harmless, though hilarious, encounter, HOAs across the country have become so strict many are preventing homeowners from making smart improvements to their homes, including installing solar panels or replacing thirsty grass lawns with native plant gardens.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

The often overzealous enforcement of HOA rules can hamstring homeowners from making environmentally beneficial updates — that also save money — to their homes.

In the comments on the post, some Redditors called into question the validity of the story of the lone corn kernel. However, true or not, using food scraps as fertilizer for your yard is an eco-friendly, beneficial practice. As one TikToker shared, eggshells can be made into a homemade fertilizer.

Composting is an easy, helpful way to deal with scraps — in a controlled way that will keep food off the ground and HOAs happy.

🗣️ Should HOAs be able to force homeowners to change their yards?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Some commenters, operating under the assumption the poster was telling the real story, sided with the poster.

"Your neighbor's reaction is over the top and it sounds more like he's looking for something to complain about than genuinely concerned about cleanliness," one wrote.

"A squirrel or bird is going to snatch that up in 12 seconds flat!" another said. "I'd contest saying you were just adding compost to your yard."

If you have an HOA you'd like to work with to change bylaws, check out our helpful guide.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.