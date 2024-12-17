HOA threatens homeowner to take action over impractical lawn standards: 'How do I appease [them]?'

Grass-heavy yards, especially in regions such as North Texas, require significant water, fertilizer, and upkeep to survive.

A Reddit post has struck a nerve with homeowners who are frustrated by rigid homeowners association rules.

Shared in the r/lawncare subreddit, the post details a homeowner's struggle with their HOA after receiving a final notice to replace a patch of grass despite seasonal challenges and a series of delays.

The Texas homeowner explained that the problem began in July when their HOA flagged a narrow strip of grass between the sidewalk and street. Shade from nearby live oak trees — planted by the developer — prevented grass from growing. After weeks of waiting for approval to remove one tree and delays from utility repairs, the homeowner is being threatened with action unless they replace the grass within 30 days.

They wrote, "How do I appease the HOA without wasting my money by putting in grass that might die before it has a chance to take root?"

"The timing just feels really s***** as well because my husband is currently deployed leaving me to deal with this b*******," they added.

The original poster explained that replacing grass this time of year doesn't make much sense. "The grass in the yard is already going dormant," they said, adding that planting sod now risks it dying before spring, essentially wasting time, water, and money.

This situation highlights a growing issue: HOAs enforcing traditional landscaping standards that are impractical and costly while ignoring eco-friendly alternatives.

Grass-heavy yards, especially in regions such as North Texas, require significant water, fertilizer, and upkeep to survive, contributing to environmental strain. ​​According to the Environmental Protection Agency, landscaping with traditional grass lawns accounts for nearly one-third of all residential water use in the United States.

Alternatives such as native plants offer a more sustainable solution, thriving naturally without excessive maintenance.

Unfortunately, many HOA rules don't accommodate these greener options, leaving homeowners stuck with costly and impractical solutions.

For those looking to challenge outdated landscaping policies, The Cool Down's HOA guide provides tips for updating bylaws to allow native plants and other eco-friendly solutions.

Frustrated homeowners in the comments shared their own suggestions for dealing with stubborn HOAs.

"Get a cheapo hose bottle sprayer of hydro-mouse lawn...cover it, and take a pic. Send the proof you tried to remedy, and you're covered well into any time of the year they can realistically expect good grass to be growing," one user suggested.

Another said: "If it's shade just grow a no mow fine fescue cultivar. They're excellent in shade and drought conditions.

"Summing up the general frustration, one commenter didn't hold back: "HOAs are scum of the earth."

