Gardener shares how to get free plant fertilizer from food scraps: 'As a farm owner I can confirm it's very good for plants'

Green thumbs, get ready to implement a new gardening hack that'll have your plants thriving and your wallet smiling.

If you've been tossing your eggshells in the trash, it's time to rethink your routine. This simple trick turns kitchen waste into garden gold, proving that sometimes the best fertilizer is hiding right in your fridge.

The scoop

Lifestyle and food influencer Sincerely Elvira (@elvirakondor) took to TikTok to share a genius method of repurposing eggshells to make your plants and the planet happy.

Instead of trashing those shells after your morning omelet, grind them up and sprinkle them directly onto your plants' roots.

"Don't throw away your eggshells," Elvira advises. "Eggshells contain potassium carbonate, magnesium, potassium, iron, and phosphorus, which can help plants grow, develop roots, and improve soil acidity."

The process is simple: Clean the eggshells, let them dry, then grind them into a powder in your blender. Sprinkle a tablespoon or two of this homemade fertilizer onto the soil around your plants, and watch them thrive.

How it's helping

Store-bought fertilizers can be pricey, but this DIY version costs literally nothing. Just save those shells you'd normally toss out. Plus, you're getting a nutrient-rich boost for your plants that's 100% natural and chemical-free.

Gardening itself is a fantastic way to save money on produce while enjoying fresher, tastier veggies. It's also great for your mental and physical health: There's something satisfying about nurturing a plant from seed to harvest.

And let's not forget the environmental perks. Home gardens reduce the need for store-bought produce, reducing packaging waste and transportation pollution.

By repurposing something we'd normally throw away, we're helping our plants grow and taking a step toward a more sustainable lifestyle.

What everyone's saying

Gardeners and plant enthusiasts are egg-static about this hack.

One user commented: "My grandma would throw hers in the rose bushes with the whole shell. Now I know why!"

"As a farm owner, I can confirm it's very good for plants," another chimed in.

Some folks are already planning to put this trick to use, with comments like "Will definitely be doing this!!" and "Time to start saving eggshells!"

