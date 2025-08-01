New homeowner dumbfounded by senseless message from HOA just months after moving in: 'What a racket'

"There's no way for you to have known."

Housewarming gifts are typically a kind way to celebrate a new beginning and may include a new kitchen appliance or piece of furniture. But for one Reddit user on the r/HOA subreddit, a citation is what they received.

In a post explaining the situation, the OP revealed that they received a violation notice from their homeowners association just months after moving in. They explained that the house had never been hit with a violation before, according to records. Yet despite not changing anything, they were sent a laundry list of complaints about their front yard.

"We hired someone to take care of the lawn just to be on the safe side," the OP explained.

However, even this wasn't good enough. "[The HOA] responded that this was not the issue and circle a 3 inch wide in 4 ft long patch of grass missing on both sides of the house," they said. "All the [listing] photos and inspection photos of the house clearly show this was the condition [when] we took possession of the house."

The bizarre, nonsensical nature of this ordeal is, unfortunately, common. Many homeowners, even those trying to follow environmental best practices, commonly report that their HOAs enforce unreasonable rules that prevent them from making sustainable choices for their properties.

Some HOAs have gone as far as blocking homeowners from installing rooftop solar panels or growing native plant lawns.

For homeowners struggling with strict HOA regulations, you can work from within to promote new, eco-friendly bylaws.

"What a racket," one user commented.

"There's no way for you to have known what the specific issue was," another said.

