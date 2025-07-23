Homeowner furious over strict HOA rule impacting their wallet: 'Our only solution'

Horror stories of problematic homeowners associations scatter the internet, and a recent Reddit post proves how difficult these groups can be for residents.

The subreddit r/f***HOA, as you may guess, is not a place where individuals rave about their HOA encounters. In a recent post, a user shared the impossible air conditioning regulations enforced by their HOA in California.

"A year ago the HOA decided it would start fining people for having window AC units, as they were considered an eyesore," the user said. "None of the units have central air, nor is there any ventilation that was put in to accommodate that. HOA also will not allow anyone to install central air. So our only solution if we want AC is to have a portable AC unit."

The user continued to explain that these portable units not only take up an annoying amount of space, but they're also loud and expensive.

HOAs have a tendency of enforcing strict rules, not taking into consideration individuals' homes and their needs. They are also known for preventing residents from making their homes eco-friendly, such as by banning solar panel installation.

Other HOA residents say their associations wouldn't take responsibility for fallen trees or mandate annual pressure washing of homes with harsh chemicals.

Instead of fighting or defying HOA guidelines, you can use helpful tips to communicate and work with your HOA to enact the change you hope to see.

Commenters on the post shared their confusion about the outrageous rules.

"Seems sketchy to me that they would build a housing development in an area that is known for high temperatures … without air conditioning," one user commented.

Another said, "You need a new HOA board."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.