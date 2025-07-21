Homeowner devastated after HOA's sudden, destructive act: 'Doesn't even have legal access rights'

"Who knows what other mischief they are up to."

A frustrated homeowner sought answers from Reddit after their homeowners association allegedly dug up their yard to lay cable without providing any notification or approval.

The homeowner vented on the r/HOA subreddit, saying that the work happened just outside of their easement and was done to power a well that the HOA "installed illegally on my neighbor's property" to water some drought-resistant plants.

The original poster said they were out of town when this work occurred, but they had a "no trespassing" sign up and told the contractor over a security camera that they weren't authorized to go onto the property or do the work. Still, the contractor proceeded.

"Our lawyer said the utility company doesn't even have legal access rights but that we are only able to seek damages from the contractors and there's not much to go after our HOA for," they wrote.

This work was another in a long line of issues between homeowner, neighbor, and HOA. The OP accused the HOA president of repeatedly harassing their neighbor and trespassing on their property.

"The president said she won't stop until my neighbor is gone from the neighborhood," the OP wrote.

While this HOA was trying to support drought-tolerant plants, according to the OP, many HOAs have gained notoriety for their strict rules and environmentally unfriendly ways. One homeowner recently had a tree cut down, without permission, by their HOA.

Another couple received a violation for a patch of grass growing too long while they were on their honeymoon — despite the grass being in a fenced-off area that can't be seen from the road.

Many HOAs place restrictions on eco-friendly practices like natural lawns, growing food or adding solar panels, although some states are changing their laws to ban such restrictions.

Dealing with a restrictive HOA can be difficult. But some strategies, like getting to know its board members or being crystal clear with any communication, can be helpful.

In the case of this homeowner, however, commenters said police reports and legal action against the HOA and contractor may be the only recourse.

"The contractor will blame the HOA, saying they gave permission and the contractor believed they had the right to give the permission," one wrote. "Sue both so that if one points fingers, you still have a defendant."

Barring that, another commenter said, the best opportunity for change may come during the HOA's next board election.

"As far as the bad board members, get them voted out," one commenter urged. "Who knows what other mischief they are up to."

