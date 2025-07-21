  • Home Home

Homeowner flaunts unconventional lawn despite HOA's strict standards: 'I think it's cute'

by Grace Howarth
"I wish HOAs understood."

Photo Credit: TikTok

Where HOAs see weeds, some people see amazing biodiversity and a home for pollinators.

A new TikTok by user Tina Liza Marie (@xotinalizamarie) has highlighted just how beautiful biodiversity can be.

@xotinalizamarie We're still going to get a letter from HOA but whatever. I think it's cute lol. #wildflowers #home #garden #nature #cottagecore #beauty #getoutside #florida #fyp #trending #viral ♬ I Think I Like When It Rains - WILLIS

The video shows a verdant lawn sprinkled with hundreds of bright pink wildflowers.

Tina explains that due to a period of heavy rain in Florida, she awoke one morning to find that the wildflowers had sprung up overnight.

"HOA sees weeds," she captioned the post. "I see a yard of mini wildflowers."

Though she was aware of the strict rules set by her homeowners association, she seemed unbothered.

"Whatever," she said. "I think it's cute."

HOAs across the country have been caught preventing homeowners from cultivating native gardens or growing their own food on their property. Restrictions like this are not only a headache for everyday Americans, but also can have a tangible impact on the planet.

Some people prefer more natural, wildflower-filled spaces for their beauty, like Tina. Others may prefer that low-maintenance wildflower lawns can save them time, money, and water in comparison to grass lawns.

Gardening can have a positive impact on both physical and mental health, and growing your own fruits and veggies is bound to save you money at the grocery store. There's nothing like a snack that's just been freshly picked.

As well as this, a native lawn is far better for the environment as it relies on fewer pesticides that can harm the planet. It allows bees, butterflies, and other pollinators to thrive, bringing beauty and biodiversity to your yard.

Some HOAs try to prevent homeowners from implementing basic, environmentally conscious changes into their lifestyle, such as forbidding the use of clotheslines, banning the installation of solar panels, or destroying gardens that homeowners have cultivated over multiple years.

These simple choices that benefit the planet (and your wallet) should be left up to the homeowner, but frustratingly, HOAs can stand in the way. Fortunately, even if you don't have full control of the property you live in, it is possible to work with your landlord or HOA to enact change.

One user commented, "They are so pretty! I wish HOAs understood the beauty and need for biodiversity."

Tina responded, "If I could plant a yard of wildflowers, I would. We need to save the pollinators."

x