Ambitious pre-World War I home renovation proves futuristic skeptics wrong: 'A great myth-busting project'

"This project is proof you can do all these and more!"

An entire community of 81 pre-World War I apartments in London has been renovated and retrofitted with ultra-efficient heat pumps, dispelling the myth that some buildings are simply too old or historic for the upgrade.

The scoop

The project was done by Kensa, a leading ground-source heat pump manufacturer in the UK.

Kensa's commercial director, Stuart Gadsden, described the installation as "a great myth-busting project for renewable heating, particularly ground source heat pumps."

He continued, explaining that people often fear that heat pumps "aren't suitable for older buildings, there isn't enough space to install ground source heat pumps in cities. This project is proof you can do all these and more!"



💡Save thousands with a heat pump

A heat pump can save you thousands of dollars in heating and cooling costs — but first you have to find the right installer at the right price. Use EnergySage's free tool today to find local options, compare prices, and see how much you can save. GET QUOTES

The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions list here.

While the heat pump itself is small enough to fit "inside a cupboard," its energy is drawn up from the ground through a borehole. By drilling those boreholes deep beneath the apartment complex, Kensa was able to upgrade each unit while making zero exterior or visible impact to the historic complex. And now, residents will enjoy markedly lower heating costs — just about £300 per year for a one-bedroom.

"With our systems they will be getting low cost, low carbon heating and hot water, allowing them to keep their whole homes warm," Gadsden concluded.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

How it's helping

Heat pumps are vastly more energy efficient and much friendlier on the wallet than traditional HVAC systems. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, heat pumps can slash electricity usage for heating by up to 75%. They also cool and dehumidify more effectively, lowering the need for costly air conditioning in the warmer months. These combined savings can reduce energy bills by over $1,000 each year.

And not only do homeowners save on their bills, but they can also take advantage of generous government subsidies via the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) if they live in the U.S., earning back thousands for making the switch.

But if you're considering upgrading to a heat pump, moving quickly could be key to reaping the rewards. President-elect Trump has discussed removing the IRA subsidies once he's back in office. While changes to the Inflation Reduction Act will ultimately have to be approved by Congress, waiting too long to make the upgrade could potentially cost you thousands.

🗣️ What's your biggest concern about heat pump technology?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

What everyone's saying

Kensa emphasized that the project is now "an example of how history and modern solutions can work seamlessly in tandem, offering a pathway to retrofit…other 'complex to decarbonise' buildings and homes currently heated using fossil fuels."









Put simply, while it might sound too good to be true, it really is true — a heat pump can be installed painlessly, and the savings begin immediately.

Even if you've been a skeptic, hop over to EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace to start exploring your options.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.