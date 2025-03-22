Startup unveils high-tech water heater that can save you from cold showers and skyrocketing electric bills

Besides the long-term savings, heat pump water heaters have become more affordable with state and local rebates and federal tax credits.

If you need a new water heater for your home, it's easy to obsess over the upfront costs without factoring in annual or lifetime savings.

It's true that energy-efficient heat pump water heaters cost more to purchase and install than natural gas, electric resistance, oil, or propane models. However, one innovative company provided a powerful big-picture view of lifetime savings by factoring in rebates, tax credits, and energy use.

Cala is a tech startup that created the world's first intelligent heat pump water heater.

The company is upfront about its initial purchase cost before rebates and taxes: $2,850. However, it also provides side-by-side comparisons of how much you'll spend on a Cala water heater versus outdated ones that drain your savings and natural resources.

For example, the annual energy cost of a Cala product in an Arizona household with a family of four is $134, compared to $388 for natural gas. The total lifetime cost of a Cala in that household comes to $4,712, versus $6,844.

Another example compares a Cala water heater with an electric resistance water heater for a family of four in North Carolina. The annual energy cost of a Cala is $197, compared to $673 for electric resistance. Meanwhile, the lifetime cost of a Cala is $5,011 instead of $10,149.

These real-world examples are helpful because they demonstrate how homeowners can save substantial money over time by investing in heat pump water heater technology. Homeowners quickly discover they are saving $400 to $500 annually by making the switch.

Since water heaters account for around 20% of a home's energy use, choosing one that's two or three times more efficient also significantly impacts the environment.

Instead of relying on dirty energy and contributing to the steady warming of our planet, heat pump water heaters emit less pollution into the air and put less strain on the electricity grid. You'll get all these benefits plus consistently warm showers with on-demand hot water.

Besides the long-term savings, heat pump water heaters have become more affordable with state and local rebates and federal tax credits. However, with President Donald Trump threatening to eliminate subsidies for energy-efficient upgrades, it is crucial to act now to get the most out of these incentives.

You can reserve your Cala heat pump water heater today and get yours delivered as soon as midyear.

