This super-efficient water heater can slash your bills by $600 a year — there are massive incentives to upgrade

by Susan Elizabeth Turek
Photo Credit: Cala Systems

Your morning shower may be costing you more than you realize. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, water heating is the second-largest household energy expense. 

However, you don't need to say goodbye to comfort to save money. Upgrading to a heat pump water heater could slash your bills by as much as $600 annually.

The scoop

Heat pump water heaters are more energy efficient because they move heat rather than producing it directly — the way conventional oil and propane water heaters do. Because of this, they can drastically reduce your utility bills. 

While heat pump water heaters are generally more expensive than traditional models, the Inflation Reduction Act has made it easier than ever to invest in energy-efficient upgrades, including a federal tax credit of up to $2,000 to switch to a next-gen water heater. Depending on your state of residence, you may also be able to claim additional rebates.  

Now might be the best time to upgrade too, as Congress could act to roll back IRA subsidiaries. President Donald Trump has stated the IRA is not part of his administration's vision. 

How it's helping

Heat pump water heaters offer benefits well beyond the cost savings. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

For one, because they are two to three times more energy efficient than conventional devices, per the DOE, they put less stress on an aging electrical grid still heavily reliant on dirty fuels, which generate pollution associated with millions of annual premature deaths. The burning of gas, oil, and coal is also the primary culprit behind the dangerous rise of global temperatures

If you're interested in making the switch, a variety of heat pump water heaters are on the market. Not all of them are the same, though. For instance, Cala's technology maximizes the perks already associated with heat pump water heaters, resulting in ultimate peace of mind and comfort. 

The company does this with its "intelligent" predictive technology, which enables the device to warm your water when energy in your region is cleanest and cheapest. All in all, compared to an oil or propane heater, the company estimates you'll save nearly $6,900 on water heating over the lifetime of your heat pump water heater — or approximately $600 on energy bills each year. 

What everyone's saying

Cala CEO Michael Rigney told The Cool Down that his company's device "should be like the most amazing maid of honor or best man at a wedding." In other words, it handles problems "without bothering anybody."

Overall, people who upgraded their water heaters said they wouldn't go back to an outdated device.

"One of the smartest buying decisions I've ever made," one Redditor, who didn't reveal which brand they purchased, said of their next-gen water heater.

