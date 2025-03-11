Homeowners share sincere feedback after resident considers major water heater upgrade: 'It saves me $430 a year'

"I only need it to last a couple seasons for it to pay off."

Water heaters have a limited lifespan. When it comes time to replace one, many homeowners are considering an eco-friendly upgrade.

"I am thinking of replacing my aging water heater with one with a heat pump," wrote one Reddit user. "Trying to get some info from folks who made the switch."

Switching to a heat pump water heater can result in some serious cost savings of as much as $500 per year. Rebates and tax incentives can save you additional money when upgrading.

The user's poll found the vast majority of respondents with heat pump water heaters love theirs.

Instead of generating heat directly by burning gas like traditional water heaters, heat pump water heaters use electricity to transfer heat from the surrounding air into the water tank. Think of a refrigerator in reverse.

This method can be up to three times more energy efficient, resulting in major savings when you consider water heating accounts for almost 20% of home energy use. Switching can have a big impact on your utility bills.

Plus, since the heat is generated by electricity instead of burning fossil fuels, heat pump water heaters benefit the environment by reducing planet-heating pollution.

Cala's smart heat pump water heater takes these benefits to the next level. Using predictive technology, it heats water when energy is cheapest and cleanest. It can also be paired with another eco-friendly upgrade — rooftop solar — to save even more money and help secure a cleaner, sustainable future for everyone.

Many heat pump water heaters are eligible for federal tax credits through the Inflation Reduction Act. While the future of these incentives is uncertain, an act of Congress would be required to eliminate them. These credits can save thousands of dollars on the cost of a heat pump water heater, so they're worth taking advantage of while available.

Commenters on Reddit shared their experiences upgrading to heat pump water heaters.

"I like mine a lot," explained one. "It saves me ~$430 a year so I only need it to last a couple seasons for it to pay off."

"We only run it on eco, with a family of 4 it's never run out of hot water," a commenter wrote.

Another added, "The heat pump water heater is sooooo much quieter than the natural gas power vent."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.