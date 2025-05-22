Swapping out your old water heater for an ultra-efficient model could land you over $2,000 in government incentives

It's hard not to be swayed into upgrading.

Your old water heater could be costing you money, and it's probably burning dirty fuel to do the job, which can pollute your home along with the environment.

Fortunately, there are plenty of modern upgrades that run on electricity and offer increased efficiency over conventional models.

Heat pumps work by transferring heat rather than generating it. Most people use these highly efficient products for heating and cooling, but they can be used to heat water as well.

There are standalone heat pump water heaters, but if you're looking to save some money, you can retrofit conventional storage water heaters with an electric heat pump attachment. You may want to start fresh, however, if you have an old unit that uses natural gas, considering the toxic pollutants it emits.

Models that are Energy Star-certified can earn you up to 30% off your project costs through tax credits as part of the Inflation Reduction Act, although it would be wise to claim those soon, since the current administration has signaled its distaste for green incentives.

Cala is offering a new smart heat pump water heater with modern conveniences that's scheduled to arrive on the market this year, and the company provided a handy economic comparison chart to show the potential savings.

Like most models, the Cala costs a bit more than conventional water heaters, but between state and federal tax credits, you could save over $2,000 right off the bat. Plus, the total lifetime energy savings over oil or propane, for example, can be significant.

That particular model, which is available to reserve right now, lets you tailor your heating through its mobile app based on your specific needs. You can set it to a money-saving mode or one that focuses on reducing carbon emissions. Plus, it can even synchronize with your home's solar panel system.

When you learn that heat pump water heaters are two to three times more efficient than conventional electric resistance models, it's hard not to be swayed into upgrading.

Electrifying home systems, from heat pumps to kitchen appliances, is an environmentally sound and forward-thinking investment that supports the transition to more sustainable energy sources.

Plus, these modern and efficient upgrades can increase the value of your home.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.