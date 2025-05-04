Tech reviewer gives candid thoughts on the value of cutting-edge water heaters: 'Seems to break the laws of physics'

A video from the Undecided with Matt Ferrell YouTube channel provided an in-depth look at Matt's own experiences with a heat-pump-style water heater system, and long story short, they think it's great.

Heat pump water heaters work by moving heat from one place to another, rather than generating heat, which can make them two to three times more energy efficient than conventional electric models.

That means you can see big savings on your energy bill, and although these new models are more expensive, there are a variety of local and federal tax credits that can drastically reduce the overall cost. The clock may be ticking, however, as the current administration has signaled it could roll back green incentives.

In the video, Ferrell begins by explaining that standard electric water heaters have two heating elements, with one on the bottom and another on top. Cold water is fed into the bottom, and heated water is pumped out from the top.

"However, my water heater is wearing one additional piece of technology on top … like a hat," they explained.

That top part is the heat pump portion of the integrated system, and the Department of Energy noted that you can even retrofit these to work with your existing water heater.

The magic of this technology is that you can essentially get more energy out of it than you put in, and "you can't beat a technology that seems to break the laws of physics," Ferrell added.

Commonly shared complaints have ranged from noise to recovery time, but in Ferrell's experience, those are negligible.

"When it comes to the noise issue, your mileage will vary wildly by brand, model, and sometimes the luck of the draw," Ferrell said. "In my case, I haven't noticed any significant noise issues at all."

"As for recovery time, which is a measure of how quickly it can heat cold water back up, it's also been a non-issue for me," they added.

There are a variety of brands to choose from, including Cala's smart heat pump water heaters. They allow you to tailor your heating through a mobile app based on your specific needs. Those include saving money, reducing planet-warming emissions, and synchronizing with a home solar setup.

Cala can also analyze usage data to make sure you have enough hot water to meet your shifting schedule while optimizing its performance.

Since these devices pull air from the surrounding environment to heat water, they can even double as air conditioners, as some YouTube commenters found out.

"These water heaters in southern climates in garages are amazing. Basically free AC for your garage," said one happy owner.

Another shared their appreciation of the cost savings, saying, "I went from traditional electric to the heat pump and have been saving over $30 a month. I've recovered the investment and it still works great."

