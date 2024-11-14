The government wants to give you $3,750 for a high-performance water heater — act now before rebates disappear

It's essential to act quickly because IRA rebates may not be available forever.

With winter weather already affecting many communities, Americans are paying close attention to their energy bills and rising heating costs.

One trending, money-saving option involves upgrading to a heat pump water heater, which can reduce yearly energy bills by hundreds of dollars.

Heating water in a home consumes a lot of energy and contributes to our rapidly overheating planet. However, heat pump water heaters are highly efficient, and some even use predictive technology to connect with solar panels and heat water when it's cheapest and cleanest to do so.

Fortunately, heat pump water heaters may be eligible for rebate and tax credit incentives through the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). When you factor in the potential $1,750 in heat pump water heater rebates and up to $2,000 in tax credits for the upgrade, you could enjoy a $3,750 discount on the government's tab.

However, given the outcome of the most recent election, it's essential to act quickly because IRA rebates may not be available forever.

Since President-elect Trump has consistently stated that he will eliminate these types of subsidies, thousands of dollars in savings may soon disappear. Although the future of the IRA is uncertain, there is still time to act if you start planning now.

Before the coldest days of winter hit, you might want to consider a heat pump water heater for immediate and long-term savings. You'll also lock in the added bonus of running your home on cleaner, more sustainable energy that contributes less to pollution and toxic air conditions.

Cala's customizable smart water heaters help homeowners reduce their energy bills and environmental footprint while increasing comfort and promoting sustainability. Heating water only when you need it and when it's most efficient can go a long way toward saving money and helping the planet.

"Our vision is really simple: 125 million water heaters in America should heat up when the wind is blowing and the sun is shining," said Michael Rigney, Cala's CEO. "That's going to be really inexpensive over time, and it's also going to decarbonize 3% of all greenhouse gas emissions in the whole country. Everybody can participate, and everybody can help make that happen. It's actually really, really achievable."

