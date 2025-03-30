Ready for a new water heater? You can get $1,500 in incentives for this super-efficient model

Companies like Cala can help homeowners get started on these upgrades.

Energy-efficient appliances are gaining popularity with homeowners looking to make more sustainable and eco-friendly choices.

One of the best upgrades you can make is replacing your traditional water heater with a heat pump water heater. Installing one could reduce your annual water heating bill by up to 70%, according to Energy Star.

Heat pump devices are more efficient because they don't create heat. Instead, they draw heat from outside the home and move it inside.

Companies like Cala can help homeowners get started on these upgrades. Its smart heat pump water heaters are highly customizable and can help you drastically decrease both your energy bills and your environmental footprint.

Cala's intelligent water heater uses predictive technology to learn about your family's water usage and heat your water at the optimum time for when it's needed and when your area's energy is cheapest and cleanest.

Switching to alternative and more efficient energy sources, like heat pumps or solar panels, also helps you avoid relying on potentially dangerous gas-powered generators and keeps your home running during electrical outages or extreme weather.

Even though a heat pump water heater is likely to cost more to install, the Inflation Reduction Act can make this more affordable with upfront rebates and tax credits. It allows homeowners to claim a federal tax credit of up to 30% on the cost of heat pump water heaters and installation, or even receive direct rebates. As Cala notes, the credit on its water heater could be as much as $1,500 depending on a variety of factors. The company highlights Rewiring America's Incentive Calculator as a useful resource for checking which savings you are eligible for.

But unfortunately, these IRA incentives may not be available forever. President Trump has consistently said that he wants to eliminate the subsidies.

Any major changes to the IRA would ultimately require an act of Congress, but taking advantage of the incentives sooner rather than later could be worth thousands of dollars.

Upgrading to a heat pump water heater could drastically reduce your bills and help slow the planet's overheating, which has been caused by an overreliance on dirty fuels.

Other great options to help your wallet and the environment include installing a heat pump or solar panels.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.