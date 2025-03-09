This free service helps homeowners find the best deals on solar panels — you can save thousands on installation costs

Emily's explanation is helpful because it directs homeowners to the crucial considerations they need to weigh.

When investing in solar panels, many homeowners are overwhelmed by the options and confused about how to compare the best deals.

To overcome this obstacle, a company called EnergySage offers free advice about the most important factors to consider.

The scoop

In an EnergySage YouTube video, senior researcher Emily Walker explained how to compare solar panels' performances for high efficiency and high power output.

She suggests choosing solar panels that are appropriate for your climate and that come with long warranties of at least 25 years as well as production guarantees. Emily said that another important factor is durability for wind, snow, and hail.

Lastly, Emily addressed the price issue and advised viewers not to worry too much about small price differences because hiring a quality installer is the most important thing. She directed viewers to check out EnergySage's equipment guide to compare solar panels based on all these factors.

How it's helping

Emily's explanation about how to compare solar panel options directs homeowners to the crucial considerations they need to weigh before making a major purchase.

EnergySage is a valuable resource for finding experienced local solar installers who understand how panels perform where you live and how to maximize their power and longevity.

Installing solar panels is one of the best ways to lower home energy costs while reducing planet-overheating pollution. However, weighing the pros and cons of solar options is essential.

Solar panels have become more efficient than ever, saving homeowners thousands of dollars. Weatherization investments and smart home upgrades complement the benefits of solar panels to save homeowners even more over time while contributing to a cleaner, greener Earth.

Yet, with the Inflation Reduction Act tax incentives currently uncertain under the Trump administration, now is a critical time to act on your solar panel research and leverage the best savings opportunities.

What everyone's saying

EnergySage customers have shared honest feedback about solar panel cost savings on Facebook and other review sites.

"Got a great price and all of my questions answered," one customer wrote. "Hopefully, I will start generating my own power in a month or so."

"It was seamless and the bids that we got were reasonable," another customer shared. "It really helped in getting our solar panels installed."

Someone else wrote, "I found exactly what I was looking for within 2 hours, and obtained the best price."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.