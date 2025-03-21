Homeowners rave about ultra-efficient water heater after old tank gives out: 'Essentially heating your water for free'

"You'd be silly to not do it."

A homeowner on the fence about heat pumps asked r/hvacadvice for help after their furnace tank needed to be replaced.

"Is it worth it to switch over to a heat pump water heater?" the poster said. "I have a System 2000 oil burning furnace with a hot water holding tank. The tank recently sprung a leak and we replaced it."

Heat pumps work by transferring heat rather than creating it. While a traditional water heater uses fuel, like gas or electricity, to store or immediately heat water, a heat pump water heater pulls heat from the surrounding air — like a fridge in reverse.

Transferring heat is much more energy efficient and will save you a ton of money on your monthly bills. According to Rewiring America, "People can save $80–$230 on their water heating bills by switching to a heat pump water heater."

Heat pump water heaters can cost anywhere from $3,000 to $7,000, per Rewiring America. But current incentive programs, like the Inflation Reduction Act, will provide a 30% tax credit on the water heater's cost, up to $2,000. Some states offer additional rebates and credits, like the Golden State Rebate.

There are many heat pump water heaters on the market, but Cala, a new smart heat pump water heater, makes heating easier, cheaper, and more efficient than ever. Cala can learn your hot water habits and plan ahead so you'll get your weekly warm bath right on time. With smart heat pump technology, Cala helps homeowners save even more money on their energy bills and further reduce their home's carbon impact.

Many commenters recommended following through with the heat pump purchase.

"A heat pump water heater running in heat pump only mode has something near a 400% efficiency," one user wrote. "With available rebates [you] can recoup your spending within 20 months. They have around a 10 year warranty so [you] are essentially heating your water for free for about 7.5-8 years."

"Check your power company for a rebate and claim a 30% tax deduction. It will be nearly break even and will pay you back for years. You'd be silly to not do it," another Redditor urged.

