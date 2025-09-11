Homeowner shares financial benefits two years after upgrading to futuristic water heater: '[It] has paid for itself'

If you've been considering upgrading to a heat pump water heater, this homeowner's review might be the final push you need.

Homeowner — as well as tinkerer and energy enthusiast — Darren (@CreativityUnleashed) shared a video review of his Rheem heat pump water heater after he had used it for two years.

The TLDR? He wouldn't go back to propane.

"The water heater has paid for itself in under 2 years and is on track to provide savings of more than $5,000 over the next ten years," he enthused. "The average monthly electric bill has been $5.50 for a family of 4."

His new single-digit electric bill is a major price difference from his former propane hot water heater, which he said generally cost roughly $65 a month to operate.

Heat pump water heaters, which are becoming increasingly popular and mainstream through top brands like LG, work by drawing heat from the air in their surroundings — as well as assisting with traditional electric heating when necessary — in order to warm water.

"They are amazing because they consume a fraction of the amount of energy of a traditional water heater," Darren emphasized. "When you're thinking about this from a savings perspective it's amazing, as well as when you're thinking about the environment and how much less electricity you're going to be consuming."

Stepping away from burning gas is another benefit of heat pumps and heat pump water heaters — reducing your home's pollution, lowering the risk of a gas leak or explosion, and resulting in cleaner air in your surroundings.

And if you're not convinced by the utility bill savings, consider that there are many tax incentives and rebates currently available through the end of 2025 on the purchase of a new heat pump water heater. Homeowners can save 30%, up to $2,000 in tax credits, in addition to taking advantage of the rebates, as well as state and local incentives.

If you're looking to upgrade, check out LG's free tool to find appliance rebates based on your zip code that can be combined with these tax credits. LG offers a wide variety of heat pump water heaters for all homeowners, helping them lower their energy bills and home pollution at the same time.

